Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:22 am IST

The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Security personnel patrol the area after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar on Sunday. (PTI)
Security personnel patrol the area after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kishtwar on Sunday. (PTI)

The security forces had launched a search operation in Dool area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they added.

Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in an X post. It said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire.The army said the operation is under progress.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Encounter breaks out between forces, terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On