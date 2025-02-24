Encroachers have free run at Ludhiana ISBT, courtesy official ‘apathy’

Passengers at the Ludhiana Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) have voiced their concerns over the rampant encroachment on walkways by shopkeepers. Over the years, stores have steadily expanded beyond their designated spaces, leaving them struggling to navigate the crowded terminal. Despite the growing inconvenience, the lack of action has emboldened shopkeepers, who continue to flout the rules with impunity, commuters said. Despite the growing inconvenience, the lack of action has emboldened shopkeepers, who continue to flout the rules with impunity, commuters said. (Manish/HT)

According to officials within the ISBT, shopkeepers are permitted to display their merchandise within a designated range of two to three feet along a marked “yellow line”. However, this marking has long faded, and the lack of enforcement has emboldened shopkeepers to occupy significant portions of the platform.

“It’s a hassle trying to catch a bus here during peak hours. With shopkeepers occupying much of the platform, one can barely walk, let alone find a place to stand with luggage,” said Muskan Syal, a traveller to Jalandhar.

“Whenever we complain, the shopkeepers argue with us as if we’re wrong for wanting space to walk. Meanwhile, the authorities do nothing, allowing the chaos to continue,” said Rajesh Kumar, a frequent commuter.

Additionally, a bus stand staff at the inquiry counter asserted, “Earlier, the terminal was managed by a private operator, making it easier to hold someone accountable. However, after the termination of the private operator’s tenure during the pandemic, Punjab Roadways took over operations. Since then, several issues, including encroachment remain neglected.”

Meanwhile, station superintendent Jatinder Singh acknowledged the issue, stating, “We do ask shopkeepers to remove extended racks regularly, but they also need space to conduct business. Unfortunately, they return to encroaching on the platform. It is the responsibility of higher authorities to keep them in check.”

Commenting on the absence of yellow line, he said,” It has worn away due to the heavy footfall of passengers, but we are planning to repaint it in the coming days.”