Engineer found dead in car at Ishwar Colony, Ludhiana

A 45-year-old man was found dead on Saturday night in his car, officials said.

The deceased, an engineer by profession, was a resident of Ishwar Colony. According to police, a passerby noticed the deceased on the driver seat of the car that was parked behind a liquor vend and raised an alarm.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Officials said he had been missing for the past five days.

Police said that an autopsy report confirmed that the victim died of ‘excessive alcohol consumption’.

Officials said the deceased hailed from Amritsar and had moved to Ludhiana a few months ago to live with his uncle after the death of both his parents. He was separated from his wife and was reportedly dealing with personal issues.

Focal Point station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that a passerby noticed the deceased and alerted the police as he thought the victim was lying ‘unconscious’ in the vehicle.

He added that the police identified the deceased using the documents recovered from his wallet and informed his uncle. The deceased’s uncle informed police that the victim was ‘visibly upset’ for the past few days and had stopped going to work. He said that the deceased had become addicted to liquor.

Initially, the deceased’s family suspected foul play in his death, but the autopsy report ruled out that possibility. The body was handed over to the family.