Engineering student jumps to death in Haryana’s Panipat college

A girl student ended her life by jumping off from the 4th floor of the building of a private college in Samalkha town of Panipat district, the police said on Thursday. The deceased belonged to Panipat city and was a second-year student. The police said that the girl also left a suicide note saying that nobody was responsible for her death and she didn’t want to pursue an engineering degree.

As per the police, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon, and the girl was found lying in a pool of blood on the college campus. Students and college staff rushed the deceased to a private hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said that the girl also left a suicide note saying that nobody was responsible for her death and she didn’t want to pursue an engineering degree.

The college authorities said that as per the family members, the girl was under pressure for the past few days. “She was upset as her brother was leaving for Canada in the next couple of days. She was also facing an unfair means case (UMC) and was worried that she might not be able to complete her BTech degree,” a college official said.

He said that the police and the family members of the girl were informed, and the body was taken for a post-mortem at Panipat civil hospital.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that as of now no complaint has been received from the family members or the college authorities. A suicide note has also been recovered, he said.

An official spokesperson of the SP office said that the body has been sent for the post-mortem, and a case under section 174CrPC has been registered.