Englash cricket team arrives in Chandigarh ahead of Test match in Dharamshala

Making full use of a one-week break between the Ranchi Test match and the upcoming Dharamshala Test match, five England cricket team members landed in Chandigarh on Wednesday. English cricket team arrives at Chandigarh airport for a stay before leaving for the final Test at Dharamshala on March 7. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

The five players, including Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, will relax in Chandigarh before heading to Dharamshala for the last test match. The other members of the English team are in Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Indian team would assemble in Chandigarh on March 2. Both teams will leave for Dharamshala on March 3 to play the fifth test match which starts on March 7.

The Ranchi Test match ended on February 26 with India winning the game and also the series with an unassailable lead of 3-1.

According to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) official, the England team members will play golf at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday and Friday.

“PCA has tied up with the Chandigarh Golf Club and arranged golf sessions for the England cricket team. The team wanted to take some time off from cricket and relax before they head to Dharamsala for the fifth Test. As of now, they don’t have any scheduled practice session at the Mohali Stadium. It depends on their will if they want to train or not. We will wait to hear from them in that regard,” said PCA vice-president PMS Banga.

In the long break between the second and third Test match, the whole of England’s squad had spent its free time in Abu Dhabi.