News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Enhance security at vital spots in Srinagar: IGP to officials

Enhance security at vital spots in Srinagar: IGP to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 27, 2023 07:00 AM IST

The IGP conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at the district police office in Srinagar in an effort to ensure proactive security landscape in the region, a police spokesperson said

Kashmir inspector general of police Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Sunday urged officers to enhance security surveillance of all vital installations in Srinagar and take care of vulnerable persons to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists. Birdi was reviewing the security situation in the city.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including central Kashmir deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar, Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Kumar Mishra and other officers of the district (HT File)
The meeting was attended by senior officers, including central Kashmir deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar, Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Kumar Mishra and other officers of the district (HT File)

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including central Kashmir deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar, Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Kumar Mishra and other officers of the district.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including central Kashmir deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar, Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Kumar Mishra and other officers of the district.

Birdi emphasised on comprehensive evaluation of the security threats and challenges faced by the district. He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond effectively to any security incidents.

“While interacting with the officers, the IGP said that it was crucial to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and to take care of vulnerable person. He also urged them to take all necessary measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the city,” the spokesperson added.

Birdi laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among multiple branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus.

