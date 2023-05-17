More boots on ground, round-the-clock vigil: Srinagar readies for key G20 meet

With the Group of 20 (G20) meeting on tourism being held in Srinagar from Monday, senior officers will be deployed as magistrates for enhanced security. Artists painting city walls as a part of beautification project ahead of the G20 event at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk, in Srinagar. (ANI)

Delegates from G20 and other participating countries will attend meetings at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar, from May 22 to 24 amid the high security.

Top civil and police officials are holding security review meetings on a daily basis. Security grip and intelligence apparatus has been activated across Kashmir and every lead is being vigorously followed, officials said.

Notably, a series of encounters and infiltration attempts were foiled in north Kashmir by the alert forces. In the latest incident, the army on Saturday foiled another infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

On Monday evening, Kashmir additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri co-chaired a review meeting with field officers at the police control room, wherein the arrangements for G20 summit were discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by top police and administration officials, who were briefed about the necessary arrangements put in place for the G20 summit. “Officials were directed to maintain close cooperation with the police and security force officers for a successful G20 summit,” a spokesperson said after the meeting.

“All magistrates and police officers were instructed to identify, if any, rumour mongers and take preventive measures. All participating officers were instructed to ensure that the public is not harassed,” the spokesperson added.

Gulmarg out in bloom

Kashmir’s iconic ski resort town of Gulmarg is spruced up and ready for the visit of delegates for the third Group of 20 (G20) tourism working group meeting scheduled to be held between May 22 to 24, officials said.

While the main summit is in Srinagar, the national and international delegates are scheduled to visit the picturesque bowl-shaped Gulmarg, which loosely translates to “meadow of flowers”, surrounded by pine trees and steep slopes, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, some 50 km from Srinagar.

“Since the G20 meeting is all about tourism, the delegates will visit Gulmarg for an event. They will ride on the cable car gondola to the first and the second phases,” sub-district magistrate, Gulmarg, Syed Altaf said.

The new gondola ride, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable car ringed by pine forests and mountain peaks, has become another major draw for visitors.

The first phase of gondola ride takes a person to Kongdori at a height of 8,530 ft, while the second soars to Apharwat at a height of 12,293 ft.

Altaf, in the run up to the event, said all departments and executing agencies have completed or are giving finishing touches to the developmental works from Magam to Tangmarg to Gulmarg, adding, “All the face-lifting and sprucing up has been done. Many pending works have been completed. The macadamisation of the main road will take a few days to complete.”

Tourism officials said around 4.5 lakh tourists have already visited the town from January to April and the event is expected to cement Gulmarg’s place on the global map.

“We already have a lot of tourist bookings and the G20 is obviously going to further boost the tourist arrival from foreign countries,” Altaf said.

Locals, meanwhile, have hailed the G20 event for bringing along developmental works.

“We appreciate this and hope that in future the developmental works continue. Tourism has also got a major boost not only here but across Kashmir,” Tariq Ahmad, a resident, adding, “We hope that the foreign delegations coming here further promote the region in their countries.”