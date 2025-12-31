Ensure CCTVs in all classrooms before 2026 exams: Panjab University to colleges

Panjab University (PU) will ensure the installation of CCTV cameras across all its constituent and affiliated colleges before the annual examinations in May 2026, with non-compliant institutions being barred from serving as examination centres. This mandate follows a series of reports flagging irregularities at certain affiliated centres. The mandate follows a series of reports flagging irregularities at certain affiliated centres (HT file)

Recently, the university syndicate addressed complaints against five colleges, including MRS Malout and Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur. Furthermore, the Punjab and Haryana high court directed PU authorities to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras across all affiliated campuses.

PU currently oversees 202 affiliated colleges and six constituent colleges throughout Punjab and Chandigarh, in addition to regional centres in Muktsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Kauni. The push for heightened surveillance comes amid multiple examination-related concerns. Most recently, a law student lodged a complaint alleging violations of examination norms during a Jurisprudence paper on December 17 at the PU regional centre in Sri Muktsar Sahib, citing poor examination conditions, invigilation lapses, and the use of electronic devices inside the examination hall.

Earlier, observer reports highlighted gaps in supervision and monitoring at Guru Nanak College, Ferozepur Cantt, strengthening calls for uniform surveillance mechanisms across all examination centres.

PU controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said that instructions will be issued well ahead of the next (examination) cycle. “Before the next annual examinations, we will send clear directions to all affiliated and constituent colleges. CCTV installations will be advised in all classrooms used as examination halls,” he said.

Within the PU campus, officials said that CCTV cameras are already installed in most classrooms. While the university aims to eventually bring the entire campus under complete surveillance, authorities maintained that examinations conducted on campus are already subject to stricter oversight. “There is constant monitoring through flying squads, controlled movement, and regular rounds by senior officials, which makes the system more controlled,” said PU registrar Yajvender Pal Verma.