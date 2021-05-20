Ensure five-bed Covid care centre in every panchayat: L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed all 20 deputy commissioners and health departments to ensure five-bed Covid care centre in every panchayat.

In a series of tweets, he relayed the information. “Directed DCs & Health Department to ensure 5-bed Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K as many households may not have the option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. Each Centre to have One Oxygen-Supported Bed for immediate patient care (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“ ₹1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives. These Centres shall be equipped with necessary medical kit and linked to nearest health centres. This will strengthen health infrastructure in Rural Areas (sic),” he added.

“The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the Panchayats/ concerned Medical Staff / ASHA Workers. Mobile testing vans to be utilized to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals. Ambulance services in rural areas to have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid dedicated Hospitals,” read another post of the LG.

Meanwhile, amid surge in Covid cases in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the president of All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Conference, Anil Sharma, sought 100% testing and vaccination of the rural populace, which, he said, “was staring right into the eyes of death in view of lethargic approach of the authorities”.

There are total 4,129 panchayats in all 20 districts of J&K.

“There has been no vaccination at all for the past one month, that too, at a time when second wave is peaking. Zero work is being done to contain the virus in rural areas,” he claimed.

“There is no vaccination among the 18- 45 age group in rural areas and 20% population above the 45 years of age is still to be vaccinated. The virus is travelling fast to rural areas and the villagers face a grave risk to their lives,” he added.

Sharma said he had been receiving at least 100 calls daily from sarpanches and panches, informing about villagers testing positive in their areas.

“We also volunteer to open all our panchayat ghars to convert them into Covid care centres for the patients, but the government should show some urgency,” he added.

“People in villages, being robust, tend to overlook mild symptoms and in turn they are multiplying the virus. It is high time the government undertakes 100% testing and vaccination in right earnest,” he added.

It may be stated here that vaccination drive for 18+ category in Jammu and Kashmir has been moving at a snail’s pace .

“I, along with my wife, went to get the first jab, but we were told that there are no doses available for us,” said Hira Lal of Chachwal village in Samba district.

Hari Singh, another villager of the same area, said that the health authorities themselves were not aware of how and when they would be getting supplies.

Annual report on good governance released

Meanwhile, L-G Sinha Wednesday released “Annual Report- Promoting Good Governance” compiled by the finance department showcasing major initiatives undertaken by it during 2020-21 to bring transparency and accountability in the execution of the public works.

Arun Kumar Mehta, financial commissioner, finance department, and Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to the L-G, were present on the occasion.

The report in the form of e-book provides insight into reforms, steps taken by the department to institutionalise prudence in financial management in J&K.