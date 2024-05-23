Ensuring uninterrupted power supply, jobs, nailing corrupt: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government had made ample arrangements for uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas. Canvassing in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian for the second consecutive day, Mann said the government had been ensuring free 600 units of electricity and the power authorities were provided enough funds to cater to the demand. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Addressing an election rally in Mansa district’s Budhlada town, the CM hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) leadership, saying the Badal family lived a luxurious life and it had been unaware of the challenges faced by people. “The AAP government has set an example by implementing transparency in recruitments. Our government has provided 43,000 jobs. We have zero tolerance towards corruption as 850 officials facing corruption cases have been put behind bars,” he said.

Later, the CM held a roadshow in Mansa in which local AAP legislator Dr Vijay Singla, ex-health minister who was arrested under corruption charges on the orders of Mann in 2022, was part of the campaigning today.

The CM met residents, who were protesting over the crippled sewerage system in Mansa town, and assured them to address their issues soon. Mann said a new sewerage would be laid and legacy municipal waste would be used.

“Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that municipal waste from Punjab will be used in the earthwork during construction of highways. We have already started supplying the segregated waste from Ludhiana,” said the CM.

AAP MLA faces residents’ ire over choked sewerage

AAP legislator from Maur Sukhveer Singh Maiser Khana faced the wrath of local residents over the sewerage problem. Before CM Mann’s roadshow in support of Khudian, a section of shopkeepers shut their shops in protest.

Videos of residents expressing their displeasure with the MLA over the delay in fixing choked drains went viral. “Despite repeated representations, Maiser Khana failed to get the blocked drains fix that caused unhygienic conditions in the town,” they stated.

Police officials, led by superintendent of police (SP) Narinder Singh and Maur deputy SP Rahul Bhardwaj, tried to pacify the protesters. The CM’s roadshow was undertaken without any disruption.