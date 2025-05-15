Entrance for Himachal Pradesh Technical University on May 17

The Common Entrance Test of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, will be held on May 17 in 16 centres in ten districts of Himachal, officials said on Wednesday. A total of 10,517 candidates have applied this year, in which 9,782 are for undergraduate subjects and 735 for postgraduate subjects (File)

The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 10 and it was postponed after escalation of tension between India Pakistan.

A total of 10,517 candidates have applied this year, in which 9,782 are for undergraduate subjects and 735 for postgraduate subjects. There are 5,387 applications in BTech, 3,408 in B Pharmacy, 322 in MCA, 346 in MBA, 38 in BHMCT, 50 in BSc HM, 25 in MSc Physics, 23 in MSc Environmental Science and 11 in MBA Tourism.

Controller of examinations of the University, Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar said the preparations have been completed to set up 16 examination centres in 10 districts of the state for the HPCET-2025 examination.