EPF Ludhiana sets up call centre for grievance redressal

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) established a call centre specifically designed for the speedy resolution of complaints from PF members, pensioners, and employers. Regional provident fund commissioner Saurabh Swami said that the EPFO Ludhiana encourages members, pensioners, and employers to use the call centre for grievances, avoiding unnecessary visits to the office. (HT Photo)

Effective from September 2, 2024, the call centre can be reached at 0161-2423611. Through this service, members can lodge their complaints and receive priority redressal. Additionally, the call centre will provide general information about related services.

Regional provident fund commissioner Saurabh Swami said that the regional office in Ludhiana is committed to resolving complaints within 48 hours, or at most within five days. Updates on complaint processing will be provided to members via their registered mobile number within the five-day window.

If complaints are not satisfactorily addressed through the call centre, members can escalate the matter to a supervisory officer.

He added that the EPFO Ludhiana encourages members, pensioners, and employers to use the call centre for grievances, avoiding unnecessary visits to the office.

Furthermore, complaints can also be lodged via social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For document submissions, members can now WhatsApp at 7719642517, ensuring a quicker and more efficient process.