E-rickshaw hits on-duty STA official in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

An on-duty motor vehicle inspector of State Transport Authority (STA), Chandigarh, was grievously injured after an e-rickshaw hit him in Transport Area, Sector 26, on Wednesday morning. Screen grab of a CCTV footage showing the e-rickshaw hitting STA inspector Ravinder in Transport Area, Sector 26, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The case was registered on the complaint of Mahinder Sharma, who works as a driver with STA. Sharma said they check vehicles from 4 am to 10 am daily.

As per the complaint, Sharma and STA inspector Ravinder had gone to a vehicle impound in Sector 26 with two seized vehicles at 8 am.

The duo parked their official vehicle at a government parking. When Ravinder signalled an oncoming e-rickshaw to stop, its driver accelerated, hitting him with great force in the process. Ravinder, after being hit by the speeding vehicle, fell on the road. He was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police registered a case under Sections 281, 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 26 police station.

Police said efforts are on to nab the driver. Complainant stated he saw the driver’s face and can identify him.