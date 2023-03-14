Establish a social life free of colonial mindset: RSS

On the second day of the annual meet the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS endorsed the ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech advocating the need to establish a social life free from colonial mindset and committed to civic duties. On the second day of the annual meet the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS endorsed the ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech advocating the need to establish a social life free from colonial mindset and committed to civic duties. (HT File)

“As renunciation and sacrifice were essential for freedom from foreign rule during the period of struggle; in present times, we need to establish a social life free from colonial mindset and committed to civic duties for realisation of objectives,” reads a statement of the ABPS.

ABPS is of the considered opinion that after independence, the country attained remarkable achievements in many fields and now India economy is emerging as one of the leading economies of the world.

“The resurgence based on Bharatiya eternal values is being accepted by the world. Bharat is heading towards a role for ensuring global peace, universal brotherhood and human wellbeing based on the conceptual framework of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” it added.