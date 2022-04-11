Every dist to have CM office: Mann

Sangrur : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced to open CM offices in every district. He was here to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Mullowal village and a temple at Rani Ke village in the Dhuri assembly segment which he represents.

“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM’s office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.