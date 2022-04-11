Every dist to have CM office: Mann
Sangrur : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced to open CM offices in every district. He was here to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Mullowal village and a temple at Rani Ke village in the Dhuri assembly segment which he represents.
“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM’s office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.
Clear position on Kunwar Vijay’s allegations against police officials: Khaira to CM
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government. “These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” Singh alleged, without directly naming them.
Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities. Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership's decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment.
Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases
Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases. In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
