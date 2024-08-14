Every God was born human: Punjab & Haryana HC while quashing FIR against actor

The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed criminal proceedings for hurting religious sentiments against a Punjabi actor observing that whichever religion it may be, the worshipped Gods were born as humans. Actor, Rana Jung Bahdur, was booked by the Jalandhar police on June 10, 2022, for making “objectionable” remarks about Maharshi Valmiki during a TV show. Punjab and Haryana HC has quashed criminal proceedings. (Shutterstock)

The actor, Rana Jung Bahdur, was booked by the Jalandhar police on June 10, 2022, for making “objectionable” remarks about Maharshi Valmiki during a TV show. He had challenged the FIR in the high court on March 9, 2023, registered under section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC and the provisions of the SC/ST Act. The alleged remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar from the members of the Valmiki community.

The court observed that the tale regarding transformation of Maharshi Valmiki is part of folklore and scriptures though it may not be to the liking of the complainant.

“The petitioner is accused of having drawn simile quoting instances from the life of Maharshi Valmiki. The gravamen of the allegations against the petitioner is reference by the petitioner to Maharshi Valmiki as a dacoit in the early part of his life. The court does not wish to go into the veracity of the aforesaid fact,” it said.

“...Whichever religion it may be, the worshiped Gods were born as humans. Owing to their contributions to society and the strength of their character, they attained divinity. Inspired by them and believing in numina, people started worshiping them. The journey from ‘nar to narayan’ is not only embedded in the ethos of India but is also true to the religions born outside India,” the bench of justice Pankaj Jain observed while quashing the FIR and other proceedings emanating out of the case.