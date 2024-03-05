‘Evil attempts’ to topple Himachal government will not succeed: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “nefarious designs and evil attempt to topple the democratically elected Congress government by using unethical means show their hunger for power and added they will never succeed in their motive.” Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a rally in Chaupal in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering at Kupvi in Chopal subdivision of Shimla district after dedicating developmental projects worth ₹73.43 crore at Nerwa in Chopal, Sukhu said the state government and its MLAs are united, and working tirelessly to realise the dream of making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state.

“I have been serving the people of the state for more than 45 years in my political career and will continue in my endeavours,” said Sukhu, and added that he was a warrior and would fight till his last to ensure the welfare of the state and its people.

He said that Chopal witnessed heavy losses due to the monsoon rains last year and informed that ₹15 crore have been spent on the maintenance of roads so that the apples produce could reach the markets well in time.

The chief minister made several announcements for Nerwa which includes the construction of a multi-storey bus stand, setting up a milk chilling plant, a fire station and indoor sports stadium besides announcing mini secretariat at Nerva and Kupvi.

Speaking on the poll guarantees of the Congress, he said that the government had fulfilled five guarantees in one year of its regime despite the challenging financial situation. “The rest of the guarantees would be fulfilled in a phased manner,” Sukhu added. He pointed out that the government had already reinstated the old pension scheme, launched a scheme to provide monthly aid of ₹1,500 to women, provided minimum support price on cow milk, among other. He added that the remaining guarantees would be fulfilled in a phased manner.