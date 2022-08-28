EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session

The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section (EWS) students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November.

The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.

Speaking about the same, UT director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “The move is being done to make the admission process more transparent. This will also keep a check on the EWS admission seats during the session and vacant seats can be adjusted later.”

The state advisory council, chaired by the UT adviser, had first decided a complete shift of the admission process online to bring uniformity in the EWS admissions. The UT education secretary, deputy commissioner, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Right (CCPCR) chairperson, directors, school and higher education were present for the July 1 meeting.

Students seeking admissions under EWS have to provide an income certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned. Twenty-five percent of the seats in private unaided and recognised schools are reserved for EWS students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The annual income of the family needs to be less than ₹1.5 lakh to fall under the category.

The EWS admission process is centralised by the UT education department and vacancies in city schools are announced by the department after which applicants would go to the school and apply and a draw of lots was held for the seats.

Earlier this year, the UT education department had also written to the city’s 20 private minority schools to provide information regarding EWS admissions, but most failed to provide the data.

Private schools have complained about the reimbursement sought for admitting EWS students, to be given by the department, being pending.

Second counselling for Class 11 admissions soon

Meanwhile, the UT education department is set to announce the second counselling for students seeking admissions in Class 11 for the current academic session.

Speaking about the same, DSE Brar said the process will commence after the results of Class 10 compartment exams are declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education.