EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section (EWS) students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November.
Speaking about the same, UT director, school education (DSE), Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “The move is being done to make the admission process more transparent. This will also keep a check on the EWS admission seats during the session and vacant seats can be adjusted later.”
The state advisory council, chaired by the UT adviser, had first decided a complete shift of the admission process online to bring uniformity in the EWS admissions. The UT education secretary, deputy commissioner, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Right (CCPCR) chairperson, directors, school and higher education were present for the July 1 meeting.
Students seeking admissions under EWS have to provide an income certificate attested by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned. Twenty-five percent of the seats in private unaided and recognised schools are reserved for EWS students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The annual income of the family needs to be less than ₹1.5 lakh to fall under the category.
The EWS admission process is centralised by the UT education department and vacancies in city schools are announced by the department after which applicants would go to the school and apply and a draw of lots was held for the seats.
Earlier this year, the UT education department had also written to the city’s 20 private minority schools to provide information regarding EWS admissions, but most failed to provide the data.
Private schools have complained about the reimbursement sought for admitting EWS students, to be given by the department, being pending.
Second counselling for Class 11 admissions soon
Meanwhile, the UT education department is set to announce the second counselling for students seeking admissions in Class 11 for the current academic session.
Speaking about the same, DSE Brar said the process will commence after the results of Class 10 compartment exams are declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Chandigarh tricity area records 80 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Saturday recorded 80 fresh infections of Covid-19, a significant dip from 125 cases a day before. Chandigarh alone reported 36 cases against 55 on Friday. In Mohali, the cases dipped from 28 to 23 whereas in Panchkula, it went from 42 to 21. In a respite, no Covid-related fatality was reported on Saturday after deaths for four consecutive days. Tricity's active caseload dropped further to 758.
