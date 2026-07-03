Exam on July 4-5: Security measures in place for Haryana teacher eligibility test

With 2.33 lakh candidates slated to appear in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on July 4-5 across 383 examination centres, the state police on Thursday said that necessary security and law-and-order arrangements have been made to ensure the test is conducted in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner. Instructions have been issued for surveillance on cheating syndicates and other anti-social elements during the examination. (HT Photo for representation)

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that multi-layered security arrangements will be implemented at all examination centres across the state and that every examination centre will have a two-tier frisking system.

At the first level, candidates will be frisked by police and home guards, while the second level of frisking will be carried out by private security personnel. The candidates will not be permitted to carry mobile phones, blue-tooth devices, smart watches, tablets, pagers, electronic gadgets, books, notes, loose papers, wallets, belts, water bottles or any other prohibited items inside the examination centre, the DGP said.

The social media platforms will be monitored round the clock during the examination and directions have been issued to take immediate action against anyone spreading rumours, fake information, misleading messages or false claims regarding question paper leaks.

Instructions have been issued for surveillance on cheating syndicates and other anti-social elements during the examination. As the district intelligence units have been activated, coaching centres, hotels, lodges, dharamshalas, cyber cafes and other suspicious locations around examination centres will be thoroughly checked.

“Haryana Police’s foremost priority is to ensure that HTET-2026 is conducted in a completely fair, transparent, secure and peaceful manner,” Singhal said.

The provisions of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (prohibitory orders) will be effectively enforced around all examination centres. The examination centres will be divided into sectors and kept under constant surveillance through regular police patrolling and PCR units.

Continuous coordination will be maintained with the district administration, education department and centre superintendents to ensure prompt action on any information received.

The DGP has appealed to candidates and their parents to rely only on official information, strictly adhere to examination guidelines and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police or dial-112.