Ex-army man loses 8.13L after looking up bank’s contact number online in Panchkula

An ex-serviceman ended up losing ₹8.13 lakh to swindlers after contacting a number that he got off the internet while looking for his bank’s customer care department. A government school teacher lost ₹ 1.56 lakh to swindlers who promised her hefty returns on investment. (HT File Photo)

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Surajpur in his complaint to the police, said he hails from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, and is retired from the army. He was looking to transfer money from the Punjab National Bank account to his post office account.

So, in August 2023, he looked up the customer care number of the bank on the internet and called the number. The person answering the call identified as a customer care executive of the bank and told him that he would soon be getting a call from bank officials.

The second caller asked the complainant to download a mobile application and share required information with the caller. Later, ₹8.13 lakh were withdrawn from his account.

School teacher trapped in cyber fraud

A government school teacher lost ₹1.56 lakh to swindlers who promised her hefty returns on investment.

In her complaint, Sunita of Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, said that she joined a Telegram group on June 27, 2023, and was told to complete tasks to earn money. She was then asked to deposit ₹1.56 lakh in lieu of high returns, but did not receive any payment.

Separate cases under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the cybercrime police station in Sector 12.