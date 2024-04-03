Excise dept seizes 32,000 ltr of illegal liquor in Himachal

The state taxes and excise department has started a campaign against illegal liquor trade. Disclosing the matter on Tuesday, excise commissioner Yunus said during a search operation, the department raided 10 illicit liquor manufacturing units in Dabat and Majri areas of Bilaspur district. In a joint action taken their with Punjab counterparts, 18000 litres of Lahan, valued at around ₹18 lakh, were recovered and destroyed. The Himachal taxes and excise department has started a campaign against illegal liquor trade. Disclosing the matter on Tuesday, excise commissioner Yunus said during a search operation, the department raided 10 illicit liquor manufacturing units in Dabat and Majri areas of Bilaspur district. (Representational image)

He said Una excise department recovered another 13,730 litres of liquor in two cases. Yunus said the department is taking action to curb the illegal liquor trade.

Recently, in a joint operation with Punjab excise team, the department recovered and destroyed about 54,200 liters of raw liquor, with estimated value of ₹54.20 lakh in Chhani and Bailey Indora areas. Besides, 500 boxes of English liquor and 50 boxes of beer, being transported illegally to Joginder Nagar from Ner Chowk of Mandi district, have also been confiscated.

The commissioner said that teams of the department have also recovered illegal liquor in Shimla, Baddi, Mandi and Kullu districts. He said that after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, 2.20 lakh litres of illegal liquor has been recovered so far.