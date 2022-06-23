Ex-deputy CM Soni alleges threat calls; unidentified persons booked

After the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, there has been a spurt in threat calls to politicians and other prominent persons, including traders, especially in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, Amritsar commissionerate police registered a case against some unidentified persons for allegedly issuing life threats to former deputy chief minister OP Soni and his family demanding ₹10 lakh.

The case was registered under Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the former MLA of the Congress party from the Amritsar Central constituency.

“I take this opportunity to inform you that I served as deputy chief minister of Punjab during the previous Congress government. I have been working in politics for the last 35 years. For the last few days, I have been receiving WhatsApp calls from three different numbers. The people on the calls have been demanding money from me. They are threatening that if the money is not given by me and my family members, strict measures will be taken. After proper investigation of the numbers, an FIR should be registered,” Soni said in his complaint to Amritsar police commissioner Arup Pal Singh.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “The persons on call demanded ₹10 lakh from Soni. They didn’t identify themselves or claim any connection with any gangster.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 2) Prabhjot Singh Virk said their teams were working to identify and arrest the accused. “We are already following the standard operating procedure for the former minister’s security. If the need arises, his security will be increased.”

On June 20, a case was registered against one Vicky Brar for allegedly issuing threat calls to Rakesh Bedi, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker.

Earlier on June 17, former SAD MLA from Ajnala constituency in Amritsar, Amarpal Singh, alias Bony Ajnala, had lodged a complaint after he allegedly received extortion calls. Amritsar police had registered a case against Bhinda on Bony’s complaint. Bony was asked to pay ₹5 lakh.

At least three other people, including a doctor, have received similar extortion calls from people claiming to be aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.