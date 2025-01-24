Menu Explore
Ex-minister Dalal seeks white paper on corruption cases in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 24, 2025 08:24 AM IST

In a letter to the Haryana chief minister, Dalal sought to know as to how many inquiries pertaining to corruption were pending in each department, how many individuals have been prosecuted, and which government departments have high levels of corruption.

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal on Thursday asked chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to come up with a white paper detailing cases of corruption and its status.






The Congress leader said that recently the state government came up with a list of 370 corrupt patwaris in 21 districts. “What is the basis of this list? People of the state would like to know whether police personnel, gram sachivs, junior engineers, linemen of power department were above board,” the former minister asked.

Last week, the state government had compiled a list of “corrupt patwaris” and asked deputy commissioners to take stringent action against them. “Corrupt practices of these patwaris, who regularly deal with the public, bring a bad name to the government,” a government communication said.

Dalal said notices were issued to a number of revenue department officials for registering sale deeds in contravention of section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act two years ago. “What’s the status of those notices? Whether action has been taken against the errant officials?” he said.

