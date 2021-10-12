Expect traffic snarls in festive season as plan for temporary parkings fails to take off in Ludhiana

With the plan to establish temporary parking sites in the city to deal with festive rush failing to see the light of the day, traffic chaos and congestion is expected to take a toll on residents during the festive season, which is round the corner.

The administration had planned to establish at least 10 temporary parking spaces in the city to deal with the festive rush in markets, but failed to start the facility at vacant spaces that has been scouted out by the police department in association with the municipal corporation (MC), Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials.

The call to set up the parkings had been taken during Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s meeting with administrative and police officials last month.

Typically, heavy traffic jams are seen the city, especially in the main markets such as Model Town, Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi, Daresi, and Dugri market among other areas during the festive season.

However, with Dussehra just round the corner, markets areas are already congested and the fairs across the city have added to the melee, especially at Daresi, and the Chandigarh Road.

Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said dealing with traffic was not just the duty of the traffic police, but also of the civic body and other developmental agencies.

“So far, the GLADA and LIT have failed to step up. The sites were identified by the police and a drone survey was carried out for the purpose. However, now other departments need to make the facility functional.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said, “In-principle approval was given to the police department for using LIT’s vacant sites such as the complex on the Rani Jhansi Road and the parking space near Orient Cinema among others, for establishing temporary parking lots. The police department and administration is yet to take a decision regarding how to operate the lots and a decision will be taken in the coming days.”

Verma said vacant sites had been identified in and around the busy markets in different parts of the city, including the vacant land of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) opposite the mini secretariat, the BL Kapur Memorial hospital in Daresi, vacant GLADA land near Old Session Chowk, the site behind the civil hospital, vacant LIT land near Feroze Gandhi market, vacant land behind the bus stand, a vacant LIT complex on Rani Jhansi Road, the LIT parking near Orient Cinema, and vacant land near Mohini Resort on Chandigarh Road among others.

Work to clear the land had also been initiated in mid-September.