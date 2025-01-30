Expect wet spell in Himachal, J&K for a week

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The snow-covered Pir Panjal mountain range in Kashmir valley. (ANI)

According to the IMD, light rain or snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on Friday and Saturday, while the isolated places in the lower parts of the state, including Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Hamirpur districts, are expected to experience light rainfall.

Moreover, light precipitation is expected on February 2, light to moderate precipitation is likely at few places on February 3, followed by light to moderate precipitation at many places on February 4.

IMD officials said no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures is expected during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state and minimum temperature likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over some parts of the state during subsequent next 2-3 days.

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness spells of rain and snow in the next few days as a feeble western disturbance is active over the Kashmir and Jammu region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has stated. Some parts in the Valley, especially in the upper reaches, are expected to receive moderate snowfall. Most of the parts in Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed cloudy weather with speedy winds in some upper regions.

The MeT office stated in its daily bulletin that from January 30 to 31 the Valley could observe light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places. “On February 1, the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places. Few higher reaches may receive moderate snowfall.”

MeT office has predicted erratic weather conditions in J&K for next seven days. “For next seven days the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places.”