Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expect wet spell in Himachal, J&K for a week

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala/srinagar
Jan 30, 2025 05:04 AM IST

In Himachal, light precipitation is expected on February 2, light to moderate precipitation is likely at few places on February 3, followed by light to moderate precipitation at many places on February 4.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The snow-covered Pir Panjal mountain range in Kashmir valley. (ANI)
The snow-covered Pir Panjal mountain range in Kashmir valley. (ANI)

According to the IMD, light rain or snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on Friday and Saturday, while the isolated places in the lower parts of the state, including Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Hamirpur districts, are expected to experience light rainfall.

Moreover, light precipitation is expected on February 2, light to moderate precipitation is likely at few places on February 3, followed by light to moderate precipitation at many places on February 4.

IMD officials said no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures is expected during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state and minimum temperature likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over some parts of the state during subsequent next 2-3 days.

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness spells of rain and snow in the next few days as a feeble western disturbance is active over the Kashmir and Jammu region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has stated. Some parts in the Valley, especially in the upper reaches, are expected to receive moderate snowfall. Most of the parts in Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed cloudy weather with speedy winds in some upper regions.

The MeT office stated in its daily bulletin that from January 30 to 31 the Valley could observe light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places. “On February 1, the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places. Few higher reaches may receive moderate snowfall.”

MeT office has predicted erratic weather conditions in J&K for next seven days. “For next seven days the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On