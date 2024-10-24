Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expedite paddy procurement: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 25, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal underscored the need to purchase and lift farmers’ produce promptly to support them, stating that the Punjab government is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement process

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday instructed district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) and heads of procurement agencies to accelerate the procurement and lifting of paddy from mandis in the district. During a meeting to review the status of grain procurement and lifting at his office, the DC emphasised that any negligence in fulfilling these responsibilities will not be tolerated.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also requested the DFSCs and procurement agency heads to be present in the mandis to oversee operations and to submit daily reports for regular monitoring. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also requested the DFSCs and procurement agency heads to be present in the mandis to oversee operations and to submit daily reports for regular monitoring. (HT Photo)

He underscored the need to purchase and lift farmers’ produce promptly to support them, stating that the Punjab government is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement process. He urged officials to make every effort to implement the government’s directives diligently.

The DC also requested the DFSCs and procurement agency heads to be present in the mandis to oversee operations and to submit daily reports for regular monitoring. This will ensure that grain stocks do not accumulate in the market, he stated.

Jorwal announced that payments totalling 763.6 crore have been processed for the purchase of paddy from farmers across the district. He mentioned that 3,82,827.8-metric-tonne (MT) paddy has arrived with 3,26,814.6 MT procured so far. He also reiterated that the district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to guarantee that harvest is lifted from grain markets smoothly.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //