Expedite paddy procurement: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday instructed district food and civil supplies controllers (DFSCs) and heads of procurement agencies to accelerate the procurement and lifting of paddy from mandis in the district. During a meeting to review the status of grain procurement and lifting at his office, the DC emphasised that any negligence in fulfilling these responsibilities will not be tolerated. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal also requested the DFSCs and procurement agency heads to be present in the mandis to oversee operations and to submit daily reports for regular monitoring. (HT Photo)

He underscored the need to purchase and lift farmers’ produce promptly to support them, stating that the Punjab government is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement process. He urged officials to make every effort to implement the government’s directives diligently.

The DC also requested the DFSCs and procurement agency heads to be present in the mandis to oversee operations and to submit daily reports for regular monitoring. This will ensure that grain stocks do not accumulate in the market, he stated.

Jorwal announced that payments totalling ₹763.6 crore have been processed for the purchase of paddy from farmers across the district. He mentioned that 3,82,827.8-metric-tonne (MT) paddy has arrived with 3,26,814.6 MT procured so far. He also reiterated that the district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to guarantee that harvest is lifted from grain markets smoothly.