Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak

Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday.

The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they are undergoing treatment.

IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.