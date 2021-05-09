Ex-sarpanch, two sons and daughter die of Covid in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed the lives of an ex-sarpanch of Takipur village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, his two sons and a daughter within a week.

Tarlok Singh, 83, and his sons Harpal Singh, 46, and Jaspal Singh, 54, breathed their last in hospital on May 2, 7 and 8, respectively. Meanwhile, Tarlok’s daughter Sukhjit Kaur succumbed to the virus at her in-laws’ house on May 4.

“The ex-sarpanch and his two sons were admitted to hospitals in Patiala after testing positive for Covid-19. They died within a short period,” said Dr Anju Singla, senior medical officer, Longowal government hospital. “We have started random sampling in the village, and will escalate the vaccination drive too.”

Situated 30 kilometres from Sangrur town, Takipur village is in shock and panic after hearing about the tragedy.

“This news has come as a big shock to all of us,” said village sarpanch Dharminder Singh. “The family is quite well-to-do and owns around 100 acres of land.”

While Tarlok’s wife had died a few years ago, Jaspal is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter while Harpal is survived by his wife and two sons.

Harpal had permanent residency of Italy, but was staying in India for the past three years, said the sarpanch. Jaspal’s daughter lives in Canada. All other family members who are in the village have tested negative for the virus.

“I appeal to the residents not to come out unnecessarily. They should wear masks and avoid assembling at common places of the village,” said the sarpanch.

Sangrur district on Sunday reported 12 deaths and 166 new Covid-19 cases. Among those dead is the wife of Sangrur civil hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Baljit Singh, who too has tested positive. Amid an unprecedented surge, the number of active cases stands at 1,861.