Ex-sarpanch’s son shot dead in Barnala village

Son of a former sarpanch from Sehna village in Barnala Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta was shot dead on Saturday evening at the Sehna bus stand, said police. Son of a former sarpanch from Sehna village in Barnala Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta was shot dead on Saturday evening at the Sehna bus stand, said police. (HT Photo)

Known for being vocal on various regional issues, Sukhwinder had recently shifted his political allegiance from the Congress to Simranjit Singh Mann’s Akali Dal Amritsar. Following the incident, villagers staged a dharna at the bus stand.

Senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam confirmed that Jinder Singh, a person with prior associations to Sukhwinder, allegedly shot him around 4.30pm. Both men were sitting together at a property dealer’s office near the bus stand when the attack occurred. Preliminary reports suggest that the murder resulted from a personal dispute between the two.

“Jinder Singh shot Sukhwinder while leaving the spot. The two were known to each other. Based on initial evidence, the motive appears to be a personal conflict, but further investigation is underway. We are actively working to apprehend the accused,” said Alam.

Authorities traced Jinder’s last known location to Pakho, but his phone was switched off soon after. The police are in the process of filing a first information report based on statements from Sukhwinder’s family, and police are pursuing leads to arrest the accused.

The incident has drawn sharp political reactions. Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh condemned the killing, calling it indicative of a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira hinted at possible vendetta politics. “Since Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta was an opponent of AAP and its MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, vendetta cannot be ruled out,” Khaira said.

Darshan Singh Mander, the SAD Amritsar district president, blamed the state government for the incident. “Anyone who stands with Simranjit Singh Mann or challenges the government is either silenced or thrown in jail,” Mander said.

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, also expressed concern over the growing violence in the state. “The murder is a clear sign of the deteriorating law and order situation. I urge the Punjab and Haryana high court to take suo motu cognisance of the case.”