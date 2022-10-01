Ex-SDM, patwari arrested in Fatehabad

: The vigilance bureau on Friday arrested former Fatehabad SDM Satbir Singh Janghu and patwari Jagdish Chander for allegedly allotting 223 kanals of surplus government land worth of ₹ 11 crore to nine people instead of actual beneficiaries.

The bureau had registered a case against Janghu and Chander along with those who have been allotted the land. They are Savinder Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Harminder Singh, Mohan Singh, Gurmail Singh, Jagseer Singh, Pyaara Singh, Mittu Singh and Harvindra — all residents of Bhunder village in Fatehabad district.

The government had declared the village’s 223 kanal land as surplus in 1981 and the same land needed to be allotted to those who had less than 2 hectares of land in 1971. Instead of giving the land to actual beneficiaries, the then SDM and patwari allotted the land to these accused.

The case was registered on June 29 this year, three years after the investigation was completed, on the complaint of Deputy superintendent of police Surendra Pal. ENDS