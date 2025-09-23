Extortion case: AAP MLA Raman Arora gets bail after 4 months

A court in Jalandhar on Monday granted bail to AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, who was arrested in connection with an alleged extortion and criminal intimidation case on May 23. After the court’s order, Arora is likely to come out of jail on Tuesday. Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, who is lodged in Kapurthala jail, has already been granted bail in a corruption case September 3. However, the Jalandhar commissionerate police brought him to the court under a production warrant and formally arrested him in connection with the extortion case. (HT File)

According to an FIR lodged on August 23, Arora is accused of extorting ₹30,000 per month from Ramesh Kumar, a Jalandhar-based parking lot contractor. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308(2) (extortion by threatening grievous harm), 308(6) (extortion by threatening false accusations), and 351 (criminal intimidation).

Arora’s lawyer Naveen Chadha confirmed that the court had granted bail and that the process of submitting a ₹25,000 bail bond was underway. Chadha also stated that the police had failed to recover any incriminating evidence from Arora during his nine-day interrogation.

Once close to AAP leadership, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state president Aman Arora, Raman Arora has long been under investigation following multiple complaints against him.

In addition to the extortion charges, Arora is also facing a corruption case filed by the VB, which arrested Arora on May 23 after a month-long investigation into an alleged corruption and extortion racket run under his patronage. The bureau has since filed a 900-page chargesheet, accusing Arora of misusing his political power to extort money from local traders and commercial property owners.

The state government recently granted permission for the bureau to proceed with Arora’s prosecution, further intensifying the legal challenges he faces.

The chargesheet alleges that Arora, in collaboration with assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, issued building violation notices to commercial and residential projects, which were then resolved in exchange for bribes. Builders were reportedly directed to meet Arora directly to settle the issues.

During a raid at Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments, and several incriminating documents. The bureau also recovered 75-80 violation notices, allegedly issued as part of the extortion scheme. Additionally, several police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have been questioned.