Panchkula extortion racket accused booked for carjacking

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2023 06:06 AM IST

The accused, Sahil Bhalla and Narinder Khillan, are residents of Sector 8 and Sector 10, Panchkula, respectively; the snatched car, a Tata Harrier, belongs to Dalpreet Singh

Two men, arrested by the Panchkula police in an extortion racket case in May last year, have now been booked by the Chandigarh Police for robbing one of their victims’ car in February 2022.

On February 23, 2022, the accused, residents of Panchkula, called the victim to meet near the Sector 48 roundabout in Chandigarh and snatched his SUV. (Stock photo)
The accused, Sahil Bhalla and Narinder Khillan, are residents of Sector 8 and Sector 10, Panchkula, respectively. The snatched car, a Tata Harrier, belongs to Dalpreet Singh.

As per police, Bhalla had given a loan of 10 lakh to Singh and although he had returned the whole amount, Bhalla was pressuring him to pay 2 lakh more as interest.

On February 23, 2022, Bhalla called him to meet near the Sector 48 roundabout in Chandigarh and snatched his SUV. The car was recovered from Khillan by Panchkula police after they busted the extortion racket in May last year.

The victim approached Chandigarh Police after coming to know that his vehicle had been recovered in Panchkula.

After taking legal opinion, UT police have booked Bhalla and Khillan under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 48 police station.

Panchkula police had booked the duo, among several others, last year for offering loans to unsuspecting people and later extorting more money by threatening to implicate them in false cases.

chandigarh police loan robbery extortion racket + 2 more
