‘Extortion’ tape: SAD, Congress demand CBI probe against AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion tape.
Referring to an audio tape of Sarari’s purported conversation with his officer on special duty (OSD), Majithia said the minister was caught discussing a plan to trap some officials and extort money from them. “The OSD has stated on record that the audio tape is genuine and now it is up to the government to hand over the tape as well as the entire set of allegations against Sarari to the CBI,” added Majithia.
Asking chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to explain why no action had been taken against Sarari, Majithia said: “In the case of former health minister Vijay Kumar Singla, the CM had asserted that he had seen a video which indicted Singla and that this was why he was sacking him besides registering a case in the matter.” The CM as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not have double standards on corruption, he added.
The SAD leader also alleged that Sarari was involved in illegal mining and this revelation was in public domain but the AAP government was not taking any action against him.
Despite several attempts, Sarari was not available for comments.
Sack minister immediately: Congress
Leader of opposition (LOP) Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded immediate sacking of food processing and defence services minister Fauja Singh Sarari from the state cabinet.
Bajwa said that CM Mann should order a probe into the audio clip. The LOP said a fair and independent probe into the audio clip will be possible once the cabinet minister either steps down voluntarily or Mann asks him to resign. He said if Sarari continues to occupy the cabinet post, he can influence the complainants as well as witnesses who may want to come forward to throw more light on the facts of the audio clip.”
Warring said, “They have not even completed six months and second minister has been caught indulging in corrupt practices.”
Declared ‘tankhaiya’, jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh to appear before Akal Takht
Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh on Monday decided to go to Akal Takht, Amritsar, to present his side of the story after he was declared 'tankhaiya (guilty)' by Panj Pyare late on Sunday night. The jathedar has been accused of embezzlement of donations in the form of gold and other items to the tune of Rs 5 crore. The allegations were made by a resident of Kartapur, Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra.
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the “nation was still bleeding” years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi high court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue “appropriate order of punishment” to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence. Post-decisional hearing is a hearing by the adjudicating authority subsequent to having made a decision or choice.
Ludhiana | A shrinking stage for circus artistes
Unsurprisingly then, back in the city after 20 years, the Kerala-based Amar circus performing at Sector 32 GLADA ground is finding it hard to pull in crowds. Due to a lack of interest among the audience, especially the youth, the organisers had to cancel the day's first show on weekdays. The circus has already performed in different cities in Punjab including Mansa, Rajpura, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Road caves in near Ludhiana’s Ishmeet Chowk, traffic to remain disrupted
A major road cave incident was reported near a level crossing on Ishmeet Chowk Road in Shastri Nagar, adding to the woes of city residents — already troubled by inundated roads from hour-long rain a day prior. The incident prompted action from the authorities, with the civic body swinging into action and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi also visiting the spot to inspect the damage.
Ludhiana gym owner shoots self with licensed revolver, critical
A 32-year-old gym owner shot Malhotra with a licensee revolver at his gym on Monday morning. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors said he was in a critical condition. He had completed his regimen at the Sandhu Nagar gym as usual before the incident. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at the Jagatpuri police post said the 32-year-old and the gym members had left the place at around 11.30 am.
