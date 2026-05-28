Eyebrows raised over emergency readiness of heatstroke ward

With Ludhiana witnessing severe heatwave conditions and temperatures touching nearly 44 degrees celsius over the past week, serious concerns have surfaced over the preparedness of civil hospital’s dedicated heatstroke ward, where several basic emergency facilities are allegedly missing despite the rising risk of heat-related illnesses. The heatstroke ward at civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The situation has raised questions over the district health system’s readiness at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued heatwave alerts across Punjab, and health authorities have been directed to strengthen heat stroke management units.

The issue came to light after a 65-year-old woman suffering from suspected heat stroke was recently brought to the hospital’s emergency ward.

According to Tanu, a student undergoing training in the emergency ward, the patient was initially provided first aid before being shifted to the emergency section, as the heat stroke room lacked several critical facilities required for emergency handling.

Hospital sources and trainees alleged that the ward currently has only basic BP monitors, while emergency infrastructure such as an intubation trolley, oxygen support system, suction apparatus, and emergency medicines are not readily available inside the dedicated heat stroke room. They further claimed that proper ventilation and cooling arrangements are also missing.

“The temperature is continuously rising, and heat stroke cases can increase anytime, but the ward is functioning on temporary arrangements. An AC is mandatory in such wards, but there is not even a single air-conditioner installed there currently,” said a senior doctor on condition of anonymity.

Sources further claimed that the three-bed ward lacks proper cleanliness and cooling support despite the ongoing heatwave.

At present, only BP monitoring equipment and pulse oximeters are available in the room, while critical emergency support remains dependent on the main emergency block.

Health experts warn that elderly people, outdoor labourers, children, and patients with existing illnesses remain highly vulnerable during prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

The union health ministry had recently directed states to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units equipped with cooling systems, ORS supplies, emergency medicines, and trained staff ahead of the summer season.

All required facilities available: SMO

Responding to the allegations, senior, medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen said all essential emergency equipment is available within the emergency block, but is not kept openly inside the heat stroke ward due to the risk of theft and damage. “Every required facility and emergency equipment, is available in a dedicated room inside the emergency ward. Air-conditioning arrangements are in process and will be installed very soon,” he said. Hospital officials maintained that not a single heatstroke patient has reported so far this season but admitted that preparedness measures are being upgraded as temperatures continue to rise.