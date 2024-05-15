Eyeing successful political innings, Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi

Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangana Ranaut, flanked by party leaders and a crowd of BJP supporters, filed her nomination papers in Mandi on Tuesday. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut filing her nomination papers from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the presence of former CM Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Rajeev Bindal. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Besides the jubilant supporters, she was accompanied by former chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur and BJP’s state unit president Rajeev Bindal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In her first electoral battle, Ranaut is pitted against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, who is also contesting his first Lok Sabha elections. After filing her nomination papers, Kangana Ranaut, said, “I am proud as a daughter of Mandi to have this opportunity to contest as a BJP candidate. Witnessing the enthusiasm among the people and the jubilant atmosphere here is truly heartening. Having found success in Bollywood, I am hopeful that I will find success in politics as well.”

A fleet of luxury cars

Notably, Kangana in her affidavit mentioned a fleet of luxury cars. The leader owns a BMW 730 LD, a Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 D 4MATIC, a Mercedes-Maybach as well as a Vespa Scooter.

The total value of her vehicles adds up to ₹5.48 crore, according to the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers.

Thakur, meanwhile, thanked the crowd for their presence, before canvassing for the party, “The people of the country have already decided that Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister again. The country has accepted the kind of leadership Modi has provided to the country in the last 10 years, so people will stand with him.”

“Kangana Ranaut, with her struggle and hard work achieved success in the film industry and created her identity and now she has joined politics to serve the people of Mandi and Himachal with dedication,” he said while praising the party’s Mandi pick.

“Those who say that Kangana will leave after the election, I want to tell them that she will remain here to serve the people and carry out developmental work,” he said, adding that they were hopeful of Kangana winning by a historic margin.

Cong, BJP nominations in

for Dharamshala by-polls

Congress turncoat and former Dharamshala MLA, Sudhir Sharma, who is contesting by-poll as a BJP candidate from Dharamshala assembly constituency, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Union minister and BJP’s Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur.

Sharma after filing nomination papers said, “’From the atmosphere I observe here, I am confident that the BJP will achieve a historic victory in the Dharamshala seat. I have tirelessly fought for the development and welfare of Dharamshala, which has led to the current situation for the by-polls.”

Vouching for the candidate, Thakur said, “I am hopeful that with his victory, we will win all four LS seats and six by-elections. I am sure Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala will win with a record lead. Our workers will cement his victory.”

Congress’s Dharamshala pick, Devinder Singh Jaggi, also filed his papers on Tuesday. Jaggi was accompanied by Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat Anand Sharma.

“We have fielded such a candidate from Dharamshala who has served the party for the last 35 years and is known for his honestness,” Sukhu said.

Taking a jibe at Sudhir Sharma, Sukhu said, “We have fielded our candidate against the leader of sell-out MLAs. He sold himself and joined the BJP. He is not here to serve people and Dharamshala people should teach him the lesson. We do not have money and we have put our case in people’s court.”

On the last day of submission of nominations (Tuesday), three candidates filed their papers form Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency (PC), seven from Mandi PC, six from Kangra PC and one from Shimla Lok Sabha seat, the state election department officials said. Besides this, 10 filed their papers for Assembly Constituencies (ACs) where bye-elections are to be held.

33 file papers on final day

In Himachal, as many as 33 candidates filed their nominations for by-elections to six assembly constituencies and 51 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, taking the tally to 84. The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on May 15.