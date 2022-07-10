Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments.
Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
While Meghwal is in-charge of the Amritsar Lok Sabha seats, Puri is looking after Bathinda with Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The BJP has appointed Union ministers as in-charges for nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, one for every three constituencies. The party for the time being has identified nine Lok Sabha seats where it thinks they have a strong chance of expanding the base and has divided them into three clusters.
According to information, while Shekhawat has been appointed in-charge of a cluster having Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda seats, Meghwal will oversee Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur seats.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been assigned the task to strengthen the party base in Patiala, Sangrur and Ludhiana.
Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and RK Singh will also assist these ministers and the party is planning to rope in 10 more Union ministers for this task, it is learnt.
These ministers will be spending 72-hour at least once a month in a particular Lok Sabha segment besides touring the segments as per their availability.
On Saturday, Puri, Meghwal and Jyoti conducted more than 20 meetings with party leaders and people from different walks of life to take feedback about how to strengthen the party in the state.
As per a senior BJP leader from Delhi, the Union ministers have been asked to give the details of their meetings and feedback to the party high command after every visit so that these suggestions are inculcated in the party strategy.
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said more ministers will visit the state as per the schedule finalised by the party high command.
“The only aim is to strengthen the party organisation in Punjab. People see the BJP as the only hope for the state, especially after the utter failure of the AAP-led state government on all fronts,” said Sharma.
Meghwal reaches out to party workers in Amritsar
The Central leadership of the party has entrusted the responsibility of the Amritsar Lok Sabha elections to Meghwal. He reached Harbans Lal Khanna Smarak, district office of the saffron party, to interact with the workers of the nine assembly constituencies of the Amritsar segment.
Former Punjab minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, who was present on the occasion, said the base of the BJP in the state is increasing day by day and people of every section are joining the party.
Buckle up for 2024 LS polls: Jyoti
Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal
Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that Dhaliwal would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture. The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land.
Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village. On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters. “The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
1992 fake encounter case: Mohali court directs CBI to protect witness
A Mohali court has issued directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to provide protection to Jasbir Kaur of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, who is a witness in the 1992 fake encounter case. Raj Kumar was posted as sub-inspector (SI) and Nachattar Singh was posted as assistant sub-inspector (now retired), at the Manochahal police station in 1992. The case remained on stay for at least 18 years.
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
