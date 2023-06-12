A 50-year-old man died and two others suffered injuries after the wall of a plot collapsed on the road due to heavy thunderstorm and rain that hit the city on Saturday night in Kanganwal area of Sahnewal here. Factory worker dies in wall collapse at Kanganwal

The victim was crossing from the road adjoining the plot at the time of the incident.

The police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of locals. The police rescued three men from the debris and rushed them to hospitals. One of the victims was declared dead by doctors on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Sant Lal Das of Vijay Nagar Colony. Hailing from Bihar, Das was a supervisor in a factory and was living in the city alone in a rented accommodation. His family is in Bihar. The injured persons are Abbu Sehna and Keshi Ram. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Sushil Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, said that the wall was around 12 feet in height and was already in dilapidated condition. During thunderstorm and rain, the wall collapsed on three men.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that they received the information at around 8 pm and rushed to the spot immediately. The SHO said that at least 90 feet long part of the compound wall collapsed on the road. An old factory was situated on the plot, but the owners had razed the building and left the wall only.

The police have informed the victim’s family about his death. The police will take appropriate action after recording the statement of the kin of the victim. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.