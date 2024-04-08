Factory worker nabbed hours after killing labourer in Ludhiana

Hours after the murder of an unidentified labourer, police on Sunday night arrested a plywood factory worker. The victim is yet to be identified, while the injured person, Raja Ram Muhar, has been admitted to hospital. (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the accused had assaulted the victim with an empty bottle and a wooden log following a brief altercation. He has injured a fellow factory worker as well.

The accused, Vinod Kumar of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was produced before the court on Monday. The court remanded the accused to two-day police custody for questioning. Police have recovered the empty bottle and wooden log used in the crime.

The victim is yet to be identified, while the injured person, Raja Ram Muhar, has been admitted to hospital. His condition was said to be serious.

Focal point police station house officer inspector Arshdeep Sharma said a case was registered against the accused following the complaint of Dinesh Kumar of Dhandari Kalan, who is a contractor at the factory.

The inspector added that the victim was hired on Saturday to work in the factory temporarily. On Sunday, the victim, Raja Ram Muhar and the accused were consuming liquor in the factory. They indulged in a spat, following which Vinod Kumar assaulted them with an empty liquor bottle and wooden log before fleeing. Following the assault, the unidentified labourer died, while Raja Ram Mohar suffered injuries. The factory workers noticed the body and informed the contractor, who further alerted the police.

During questioning, the accused was unable to explain the reason behind the murder and injuring a fellow worker and only recalled indulging in a spat over an undisclosed issue.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station. Police are working to identify the victim by making announcements in the neighbouring area.