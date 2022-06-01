Factory worker rapes colleague on pretext of marriage, booked
A factory worker was booked for raping his 28-year-old colleague on pretext of marriage on Tuesday. They had been in a relationship for around four years.
The accused, Arjun Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Bilga village. The complainant said, “In 2018, Yadav took me to a dhaba (eatery) near Pawa village, and established physical relations with me after promising to marry me. However, later he reneged on his word.”
Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.
13 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail
The Division number 7 police on Monday lodged an FIR against four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail from whom nine phones were recovered on May 26 night.
Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand said they recovered nine mobile phones from four inmates— Uday, Lakhbir Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Feroze Khan— while four mobile phones were found abandoned.
Assistant sub-inspector Bindar Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.
A case has been registered under Section 52-A of Prison Act.
Dist logs 3 fresh Covid cases
Three fresh Covid cases were reported in the district on Tuesday. In a major respite, no casualty has been reported after April 22.
The total tally of Covid cases in the district has mounted to 1,09,948, out of which 1,07,649 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 19 active cases are under home isolation.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
