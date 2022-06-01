Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Factory worker rapes colleague on pretext of marriage, booked
chandigarh news

Factory worker rapes colleague on pretext of marriage, booked

A factory worker was booked for raping his 28-year-old colleague on pretext of marriage on Tuesday. They had been in a relationship for around four years.
Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest. (Representative Image/HT File)
Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A factory worker was booked for raping his 28-year-old colleague on pretext of marriage on Tuesday. They had been in a relationship for around four years.

The accused, Arjun Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Bilga village. The complainant said, “In 2018, Yadav took me to a dhaba (eatery) near Pawa village, and established physical relations with me after promising to marry me. However, later he reneged on his word.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

13 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana

The Division number 7 police on Monday lodged an FIR against four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail from whom nine phones were recovered on May 26 night.

Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand said they recovered nine mobile phones from four inmates— Uday, Lakhbir Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Feroze Khan— while four mobile phones were found abandoned.

Assistant sub-inspector Bindar Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Section 52-A of Prison Act.

Dist logs 3 fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana

Three fresh Covid cases were reported in the district on Tuesday. In a major respite, no casualty has been reported after April 22.

The total tally of Covid cases in the district has mounted to 1,09,948, out of which 1,07,649 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 19 active cases are under home isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out