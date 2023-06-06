Stopped from urinating in open, two thrash labourer to death in Ludhiana

A factory worker and his brother were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly thrashing a labourer to death for asking them not to urinate in a vacant plot in front of his house, police said on Tuesday. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Saroj, 40, wife of the victim. (iStock)

When the wife of the victim tried to intervene, the accused thrashed her also.

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Asif Ansari of Golden Vihar Colony at Fambran Road and his brother Mohammad Amir Ansari. A murder case has been lodged against the accused.

The victim has been identified as Ram Jiwan, 45, from Uttar Pradesh. He was living in quarters meant for labourers and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Saroj, 40, wife of the victim. Saroj stated that the accused are also factory workers. She said that the accused used to urinate in a vacant plot near their house. Her husband had deterred the accused for not urinating there several times, but to no avail.

The woman said that on Monday night, she along with her husband, was sitting outside the house. Meanwhile, Ansari came there to urinate in the plot in front of their house.

“My husband deterred him from urinating, following which the accused started abusing him. The accused called on his brother Mohammad Amir Ansari and started thrashing my husband. The accused picked up a brick and bludgeoned my husband. When I came for the rescue of my husband, the accused assaulted me also,”she added.

“After I raised an alarm, the locals gathered there. The accused fled from the spot. I rushed my husband to hospital with the help of locals. The doctors declared him dead on arrival,” she added.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at police station Basti Jodhewal, stated that a case under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the two accused.