Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost.
In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed shock that arrest warrants had been issued to farmers in Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts for failing to repay loans taken from the Punjab Agricultural Development Bank. He said most of the defaulters were from the state’s cotton belt.
Asserting that the CM was best informed about the agricultural crisis being faced by the state and had always been a votary against use of high-handed methods against farmers, Cheema demanded withdrawal of the arrest warrants.
He said the AAP government should also extend all possible help to farmers including they were paid a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to compensate them for the failure of the wheat crop.
The SAD leader also expressed shock that the AAP government had not reacted in time and did not make a case for comprehensive relief to Punjab farmers following partial failure of their wheat crop.
-
Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
-
Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official
The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.
-
Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards
The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
-
Power situation to improve soon, talks on to purchase energy from pvt producer: Haryana CM
To address the issue of power shortage, the Haryana government will hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a district grievance committee meeting at Powergrid Colony, Sector 43, on Thursday. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
-
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics