Fake call centre busted; 13 land in police net

Police busted a fake call centre being operated from RK Road near Cheema Chowk on Saturday and arrested 13 men, including the kingpin of the racket, Ankush Bassi of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

The others accused are Ketan Sood, Saachu Subhash, Jobanpreet Singh, Pranav Arora, Hritik Kalra, Kapil Baliya, Maninderpal Singh, Reshav Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rohit Thakur Aviraj Singh and Japandeep Singh. Except for three of them, all of them are graduates, and one is a post graduate.

Police have recovered ₹1.7 lakh, 18 mobile phones, seven computers, a laptop and a Mahindra Thar SUV from their possession.

Modus Operandi

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused used to dupe residents of the United States who were users of e-wallet PayPal. The accused used to send Paypal users bulk emails and messages on their phone stating some money had been deducted from their account.

They used to mention a toll-free number at the end of the email where they could claim a refund. When the victims called them, the accused made them fill a form, through which they got vital information about the victims. Using the details, the accused used to steal money from their accounts.

Sidhu said they suspect that the accused used to get money in India through hawala transactions.