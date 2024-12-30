Menu Explore
Fake FB account of Chandigarh SSP surfaces, probe launched

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 30, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The profile has gained over 2,000 followers as well. SSP Kaur issued a public statement warning citizens about the fake account and urged them to exercise caution.

A fake Facebook profile of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, has surfaced recently, prompting the Chandigarh Cyber Crime Cell to initiate an investigation. The fraudulent account was created four days ago.

A fake Facebook profile of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, has surfaced recently, prompting the Chandigarh Cyber Crime Cell to initiate an investigation. The fraudulent account was created four days ago.
A fake Facebook profile of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, has surfaced recently, prompting the Chandigarh Cyber Crime Cell to initiate an investigation. The fraudulent account was created four days ago. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The profile has gained over 2,000 followers as well. SSP Kaur issued a public statement warning citizens about the fake account and urged them to exercise caution.

In her message, Kaur said, “It has come to my attention that someone has created a fake profile pretending to be me. Please do not send any money or personal information to this account or any suspicious accounts.” She further advised the public to report and block the fake profile immediately to prevent further misuse.

“Please be cautious and do not engage with this account. Report and block it immediately. Do not share any personal information or send money to this or any suspicious account,” she stated.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “The Cyber Crime Cell is actively working to trace the individuals behind the fake profile and ensure strict action is taken.”

