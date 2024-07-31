Fake gun licences: Police raid gun dealer’s house, office

Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. We seized some documents from both the places for investigating the case,” said a police official. On July 25, fake arms licence in bulk recovered from an under-construction house of Tirath Singh in Jammu’s Gadigarh. Around 435 fake gun licences were recovered from an under-construction house in Gadigarh locality. In this regard a FIR number 177/2024 under sections 318(4), 339, 336, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS was registered at Satwari police station and investigation set into motion. Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

JAMMU A 27-year-old man was mauled to death by a bear in a forest in the Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said. Mohammad Cheriya, a resident of Saroor village, was attacked by the black bear at Halander around 8 am when he was grazing his cattle in the forest area, officials said. The bear escaped deep into the forest after being chased by some people who rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim. Cheriya died before being taken to hospital.

