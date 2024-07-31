 Fake gun licences: Police raid gun dealer’s house, office - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fake gun licences: Police raid gun dealer’s house, office

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 31, 2024 06:28 AM IST

On July 25, fake arms licence in bulk recovered from an under-construction house of Tirath Singh in Jammu’s Gadigarh. Around 435 fake gun licences were recovered from an under-construction house in Gadigarh locality.

Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. We seized some documents from both the places for investigating the case,” said a police official. On July 25, fake arms licence in bulk recovered from an under-construction house of Tirath Singh in Jammu’s Gadigarh. Around 435 fake gun licences were recovered from an under-construction house in Gadigarh locality. In this regard a FIR number 177/2024 under sections 318(4), 339, 336, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS was registered at Satwari police station and investigation set into motion.

Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Man mauled to death by wild bear in Kishtwar

JAMMU A 27-year-old man was mauled to death by a bear in a forest in the Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said. Mohammad Cheriya, a resident of Saroor village, was attacked by the black bear at Halander around 8 am when he was grazing his cattle in the forest area, officials said. The bear escaped deep into the forest after being chased by some people who rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim. Cheriya died before being taken to hospital.

OGW nabbed in Poonch

JAMMU Security forces, on Tuesday, nabbed a terror operative from Mangnar area of Poonch district, said officials. “A terror associate was apprehended today in a joint operation by 39 RR/6 Sector RR and the police from the Mangnar area of police atation Poonch,” said a police spokesperson. The individual, identified as Mohammad Khalil Lone of Bandipur district in the Kashmir valley, was apprehended after a meticulously planned and executed operation, he added. Preliminary investigations reveal that Khalil was associated with the proscribed terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen as a logistic provider and overground worker, said the spokesperson. He was deputed to receive a consignment of arms and ammunition. Further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fake gun licences: Police raid gun dealer’s house, office
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On