Fake gun licences: Police raid gun dealer’s house, office
On July 25, fake arms licence in bulk recovered from an under-construction house of Tirath Singh in Jammu’s Gadigarh. Around 435 fake gun licences were recovered from an under-construction house in Gadigarh locality.
Police on Tuesday raided the house and office of a gun dealer in Karan Bagh area of Talab Tillo here in connection with recovery of fake gun licences, said officials. “Acting on specific inputs, office and house of gun dealer Tirath Singh were raided at Karan Bagh. We seized some documents from both the places for investigating the case,” said a police official. On July 25, fake arms licence in bulk recovered from an under-construction house of Tirath Singh in Jammu’s Gadigarh. Around 435 fake gun licences were recovered from an under-construction house in Gadigarh locality. In this regard a FIR number 177/2024 under sections 318(4), 339, 336, 340(2), 61(2) of BNS was registered at Satwari police station and investigation set into motion.
Man mauled to death by wild bear in Kishtwar
OGW nabbed in Poonch