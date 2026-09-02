Family assaulted, their car damaged in Mohali road rage

In yet another road rage incident in Mohali, a family of three, including two women, were allegedly assaulted and their car damaged with iron rods after two men intercepted their vehicle near Saneta village in Mohali on Saturday evening, police said. It is the third such case reported in the district in a month. (Stock image)

This comes amid rising concerns over road rage incidents in the district. It is the third such case reported in the district in a month.

Complainant Neeru Thakur, 47, a resident of Una, Himachal Pradesh, said she was travelling from Sohana Hospital towards Banur with her daughter Poorva, 25, and son, Raghav, 17.

Poorva was driving when a car, bearing registration number HR-37E-9448, approached them from the Landran side, repeatedly honking and asking them to give way. Poorva moved aside near Saneta village, but the vehicle allegedly overtook them, stopped ahead and blocked their path.

Two men then allegedly got out of the vehicle carrying iron rods and attacked the family’s car, damaging its front and rear windshields, roof and body, the complaint said.

The men allegedly abused Poorva, held her by the arms and tried to pull her out of the driver’s seat. Seeing this, the complainant’s 17-year-old son intervened but the accused pulled him out of the car and assaulted him. As the family raised the alarm, passersby started gathering. Seeing this, the accused fled the spot.

A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Assistant sub-inspector Balvir Singh, the investigating officer, said police are trying to identify the accused.

Earlier on August 21, a PRTC bus driver had allegedly attacked a couple with an iron rod after they questioned him for cutting off their car, leaving the woman with a fractured arm, in Zirakpur. On August 11, an SUV driver had allegedly assaulted a chemist, his wife and an employee near Bhuru Chowk in Kharar after being confronted over dangerous driving.