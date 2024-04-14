Family away to attend wedding returns to burgled house in Panchkula’s Saketri

A Saketri family away to attend a wedding function for a night was shocked to find their house burgled after returning. The complainant claimed that the thieves took away ₹ 15,000 in cash, three pairs of gold earrings, two nose pins, one big nose ring, one gold ring and two pairs of silver anklets. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his complaint, Kulbir told police that he worked as a driver for the Chandigarh municipal corporation. On Thursday, he, along with his family, had gone to Zirakpur to attend a wedding. When they returned home the next day, they found the lock of the main gate broken and their house ransacked.

Kulbir claimed that the thieves took away ₹15,000 in cash, three pairs of gold earrings, two nose pins, one big nose ring, one gold ring and two pairs of silver anklets.

Thieves also struck at a house in Pinjore the same night while the family was asleep.

Complainant Sudhir said when they woke up Friday, they found an almirah was open and were shocked to realise there had been a break-in. On checking, they found a gold mangalsutra, a gold ring, four nose pins, four silver anklets, seven silver coins and ₹1,500 in cash stolen.

Panchkula Police have launched a probe into both burglaries after registering separate cases under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi Complex and Pinjore police stations.