Family found dead in Bhiwani

Three members of a family were found dead, seemingly of suffocation, at their Bhiwani residence on Friday.

Police also found a coal brazier in their room.

The deceased were identified as Jitender, 45, who was a government primary schoolteacher, his wife Sushila Devi, 42, and their 16-year-old daughter.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said they received information that three members of a family had died in New Basti.

“Prima facie it appears the couple and their daughter died after inhaling the toxic fumes of the coal brazier, but the matter will be clear after post-mortem. Jitender was a government teacher posted in Bhiwani city,” he added.