Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Fancy number CH01-DC-0001 goes under hammer for whopping 31 lakh in Chandigarh

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 06:54 am IST

Besides “0001”, several other fancy numbers also attracted strong bidding; registration number “0009” fetched the second-highest price in the latest auction at ₹20.72 lakh, followed by “0007” at ₹16.13 lakh

The much sought-after fancy vehicle registration number “0001” of the CH01-DC series has fetched the second-highest bid ever recorded in Chandigarh, fetching 31.35 lakh against a reserve price of 50,000 at an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), which concluded on Sunday.

The RLA conducted the e-auction of the new registration series, offering numbers from 0001 to 9999, along with leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series, between December 20 and 22. A total of 485 registration numbers were auctioned during the three-day exercise, generating revenue of 2.96 crore for the Chandigarh Administration.

Second highest bid in Chandigarh

So far, the highest-ever bid remains 36.43 lakh, paid for registration number “0001” of the CH01-DA series in August this year. The third-highest bid of 31 lakh had earlier been received for “0001” of the CH01-CZ series in May, followed by the fourth-highest bid of 26.7 lakh for the same number in the CH01-AP series. Another 25 lakh was fetched for “0001” of the CH01-CY series.

Besides “0001”, several other fancy numbers also attracted strong bidding. Registration number “0009” fetched the second-highest price in the latest auction at 20.72 lakh, followed by “0007” at 16.13 lakh. The number “9999” was sold for 13.66 lakh, while “0005” fetched 11.07 lakh. Similarly, “0010” earned 10.17 lakh, “0006” was auctioned for 7.02 lakh, “0003” fetched 5.63 lakh, and “7777” was sold for 5.26 lakh.

What began as a niche trend among vehicle owners has evolved into a significant revenue stream for the Chandigarh Administration. Between 2020 and November 2025, auctions of fancy registration numbers have collectively generated over 1,200 crore, making Chandigarh one of the country’s most successful UTs in monetising premium vehicle numbers.

