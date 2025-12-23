The much sought-after fancy vehicle registration number “0001” of the CH01-DC series has fetched the second-highest bid ever recorded in Chandigarh, fetching ₹31.35 lakh against a reserve price of ₹50,000 at an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), which concluded on Sunday. Fancy number CH01-DC-0001 goes under hammer for whopping ₹ 31 lakh in Chandigarh

The RLA conducted the e-auction of the new registration series, offering numbers from 0001 to 9999, along with leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series, between December 20 and 22. A total of 485 registration numbers were auctioned during the three-day exercise, generating revenue of ₹2.96 crore for the Chandigarh Administration.

Second highest bid in Chandigarh

So far, the highest-ever bid remains ₹36.43 lakh, paid for registration number “0001” of the CH01-DA series in August this year. The third-highest bid of ₹31 lakh had earlier been received for “0001” of the CH01-CZ series in May, followed by the fourth-highest bid of ₹26.7 lakh for the same number in the CH01-AP series. Another ₹25 lakh was fetched for “0001” of the CH01-CY series.

Besides “0001”, several other fancy numbers also attracted strong bidding. Registration number “0009” fetched the second-highest price in the latest auction at ₹20.72 lakh, followed by “0007” at ₹16.13 lakh. The number “9999” was sold for ₹13.66 lakh, while “0005” fetched ₹11.07 lakh. Similarly, “0010” earned ₹10.17 lakh, “0006” was auctioned for ₹7.02 lakh, “0003” fetched ₹5.63 lakh, and “7777” was sold for ₹5.26 lakh.

What began as a niche trend among vehicle owners has evolved into a significant revenue stream for the Chandigarh Administration. Between 2020 and November 2025, auctions of fancy registration numbers have collectively generated over ₹1,200 crore, making Chandigarh one of the country’s most successful UTs in monetising premium vehicle numbers.