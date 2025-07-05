Faridkot DSP arrested for offering bribe to SSP’s staff

Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP), crime against women cell, Rajanpal, was arrested for offering a bribe of ₹1 lakh to the reader of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain on Friday. Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP), crime against women cell, Rajanpal.

The accused had approached the SSP’s personal staff to bury a complaint of corruption against him.

SSP Jain said the case against Rajanpal was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Faridkot city police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, the reader to the SSP, is the complainant in the case.

On May 24, SSP Jain had assigned a complaint of a matrimonial dispute to Rajanpal for investigation. “The aggrieved family contacted me recently with a complaint that the DSP Rajanpal had extracted ₹1 lakh from them to act on the complaint. The complainant also said that the officer was demanding more money for the investigation in the matrimonial grievance,” the SSP said.

Jain said the family agreed to file a written complaint, but the DSP got a whiff of it and contacted her staff.

“The DSP visited my reader’s office on Thursday and started enquiring about the written complaint of corruption against him. Rajanpal offered my staffer a bribe of ₹1 lakh to suppress the complaint and I was immediately alerted. Taking prompt note, a first information report (FIR) was registered and the accused officer was arrested,” the SSP added.

She said that a Faridkot court has sent the accused into judicial custody for 14 days.

An official spokesperson of Punjab Police said that strict departmental proceedings will be initiated against the accused officer as per Punjab Civil Services rules.

“Any officer found indulging in corrupt practices will face stringent legal and disciplinary action,” the spokesperson added.

Faridkot DSP’s arrest came three days after the vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a personal security officer (PSO) attached to Bhucho deputy superintendent of police (DSP), in Bathinda, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on July 1.

The accused has been identified as the head constable Raj Kumar, who was also working as the assistant reader to DSP Ravinder Singh.

As per the VB authorities, the cash was recovered from the official vehicle of the Bhucho DSP.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Raj Kumar at VB’s police station of Bathinda range.

The accused was produced in Bathinda court on Friday, and was sent to judicial custody.