Faridkot Govt Medical College introduces dual laser urology treatment

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, a state-run institution established over five decades ago, will soon offer urological treatment using dual laser technology. According to officials, this is the first time such equipment has been procured by a public healthcare facility in India for treating kidney stones and prostate-related conditions. Dual laser machine at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. (HT Photo)

Medical professionals say the new technology allows for minimally invasive procedures, which may benefit patients with heart conditions or those of advanced age, and reduce the number of patients requiring prolonged hospital stays.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood said a few surgical trials using the dual laser have been conducted successfully, and the treatment will be available to the public after a formal launch. Dedicated wards are being prepared, and in-house surgeons are receiving training to operate the equipment.

“We’ve been working for several months to bring in this machine to support the treatment of urological conditions,” said Dr Sood, who also specialises in urology. “The technology is designed to improve outcomes and streamline treatment. Our institution is currently the only government hospital to have procured this imported equipment.”

He added that the dual-laser setup replaces the need for two separate machines that were previously required for different procedures, potentially lowering costs and treatment time. The equipment is expected to enhance visibility for surgeons during procedures and allow interventions without the need for anesthesia in many cases.

“Since the procedure is minimally invasive and generally bloodless, patients on blood thinners or with other conditions can be treated without clearance from an anesthetist. Recovery is quicker and patients can usually be discharged the following day, which helps reduce overall hospital stay,” he said. While the cost of laser treatment may be slightly higher—by 15–20%—but the overall expenditure and post-operative risks are reduced drastically, as a patient can step out the next day. Whereas, after surgery, a patient may have to stay in the hospital for around 10 days, thus reducing IPD burden on hospitals and patients,” said Dr Sood.

Dr Shourabh Sinha, associate professor in general surgery and part of the urology team, said the machine can be adjusted to use lower laser energy to fragment stones and higher energy to perform prostate removal.

In addition to the laser technology, the institute is preparing to introduce a robotic surgery facility, which it says will be the first in the state-run healthcare system in Punjab. A simulator costing ₹3 crore has been installed through CSR funding from HDFC to train surgeons in robotic procedures. Dr Parvinder Singh, an in-house oncology surgeon, is leading the training.

Dr Sood said the robotic surgery system will cost around ₹18 crore and is in the final stage of procurement through CSR contributions. “A new operating theater and patient ward are being set up for this facility. Robotic surgery is performed through small incisions and will be used for treating conditions in oncology, ENT, cardiology, and gynecology,” he added.